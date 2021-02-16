Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Target Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Nuance Communications Inc, Ross Stores Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Under Armour Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. As of 2020Q4, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp owns 233 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 1,900,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 9,575,000 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 1,700,000 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 187,500 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 302,016 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.44%

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $248.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $37.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 658,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Children's Place Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.66 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 172,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 106.44%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 302,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 109.01%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 46,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 74.80%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 131,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 417.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc by 104.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $28.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 97,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83. The stock is now traded at around $228.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $11.69 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.34.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52.