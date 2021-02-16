>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Target Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: BABA +1.06% SPY -0.09% FISV +0.19% PINS +6.08% MEG +1.7% WLTW +0.3% TEAM -1.59% NUAN -1.29% ROST +0.71% GOOGL +0.75% S +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Nuance Communications Inc, Ross Stores Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Under Armour Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. As of 2020Q4, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp owns 233 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28usa%29+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp
  1. BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 1,900,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 9,575,000 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio.
  3. BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 1,700,000 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 187,500 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 302,016 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.44%
New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $248.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $37.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 658,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Children's Place Inc (PLCE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Children's Place Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.66 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 172,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 106.44%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 302,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 109.01%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 46,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 74.80%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 131,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 417.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc by 104.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $28.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 97,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83. The stock is now traded at around $228.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92.

Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $11.69 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.34.

Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. Also check out:

1. Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)