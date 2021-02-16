LMR Partners LLP Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, China Mobile, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Immunomedics Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co

London, X0, based Investment company LMR Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, China Mobile, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Netflix Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Immunomedics Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Sony Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LMR Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, LMR Partners LLP owns 396 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of LMR Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lmr+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 3,034,000 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. New Position HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) - 2,982,366 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.49% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 50,400 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 2,675,913 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.58% BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 758,063 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.88%. The holding were 3,034,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in China Mobile Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,056,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 243,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $279.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 67,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 198,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 580,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4473.81%. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 641,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1858.72%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $557.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 49,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 354.27%. The purchase prices were between $34.04 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $39.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 678,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 515.63%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 9,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 1422.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 137,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 2211.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $18.24, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 704,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.54.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Sony Corp. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.12.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $4.81 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $6.55.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.