>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Arcosa Inc, Barings BDC Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, MVC Capital Inc, Highland Income Fund

February 16, 2021 | About: IVW -0.33% BBDC -0.64% FRG -1.84% PACK -1.58% HGBL +1.69% AGNC +0.49% ACA +0.74% IAC -0.56% WMB +0.31% CULP +3.41% SMID +2.32%

Edina, MN, based Investment company Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Arcosa Inc, Barings BDC Inc, Franchise Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, MVC Capital Inc, Highland Income Fund, Spok Holdings Inc, Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. owns 230 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/punch+%26+associates+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 1,203,675 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29%
  2. StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 593,618 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%
  3. Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 1,305,117 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
  4. Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) - 3,157,881 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.68%
  5. BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 399,460 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 289.68%
New Purchase: Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 166,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $260.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 37,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 292,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Culp Inc (CULP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Culp Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 289,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Smith-Midland Corp (SMID)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Smith-Midland Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.409000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 231,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.61 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $15.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 399,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,157,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 238.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 365,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 100.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $11.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 869,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Heritage Global Inc (HGBL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Heritage Global Inc by 968.63%. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $3.28, with an estimated average price of $2.03. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,158,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 176.88%. The purchase prices were between $13.87 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 475,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: MVC Capital Inc (MVC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MVC Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.3 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Sold Out: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Highland Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.83 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $8.89.

Sold Out: Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Spok Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sold Out: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.

Sold Out: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $81.95.

Sold Out: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The sale prices were between $31.45 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $32.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)