Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys Reinvent Technology Partners, Porch Group Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Sells Red Rock Resorts Inc, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Serengeti Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Reinvent Technology Partners, Porch Group Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, sells Red Rock Resorts Inc, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Cardlytics Inc, Anterix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Serengeti Asset Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Serengeti Asset Management LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 360,000 shares, 36.85% of the total portfolio. Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) - 6,250,000 shares, 23.58% of the total portfolio. Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC) - 5,500,000 shares, 18.13% of the total portfolio. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 610,000 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,430,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $11.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 335,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $21.35.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $146.08, with an estimated average price of $107.22.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Anterix Inc. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $43.94, with an estimated average price of $32.93.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34.