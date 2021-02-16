Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA Buys Hologic Inc, Visa Inc, American Express Co, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Petit-lancy, V8, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA (Current Portfolio) buys Hologic Inc, Visa Inc, American Express Co, Medifast Inc, Futu Holdings, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Pool Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA. As of 2020Q4, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA owns 100 stocks with a total value of $855 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Visa Inc (V) - 155,889 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.87% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 301,001 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 597,380 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.75% American Express Co (AXP) - 259,922 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.44% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 66,795 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 303,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.52 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $191.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 227,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $65.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 194,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $16.61, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Visa Inc by 59.87%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 155,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in American Express Co by 56.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 259,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $140.49 and $206.89, with an estimated average price of $176.9. The stock is now traded at around $273.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $42.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $151.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 223,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 597,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.