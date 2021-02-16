Ocean Arete Ltd Buys GDS Holdings, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Bilibili Inc, Sells BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, TAL Education Group, Baidu Inc

Investment company Ocean Arete Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys GDS Holdings, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Bilibili Inc, Weibo Corp, NetEase Inc, sells BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, TAL Education Group, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Huazhu Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ocean Arete Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Ocean Arete Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WB, NTES, YSG,

WB, NTES, YSG, Added Positions: GDS, EDU, BILI,

GDS, EDU, BILI, Reduced Positions: BIDU, HTHT, PDD,

BIDU, HTHT, PDD, Sold Out: FXI, TAL, BABA, TCOM, YUMC, JD,

For the details of OCEAN ARETE LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ocean+arete+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 41,048 shares, 29.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.31% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 80,869 shares, 29.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 341.91% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 43,666 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.45% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 12,132 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.89% Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 34,435 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.73%

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.83 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.33 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.69. The stock is now traded at around $126.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 341.91%. The purchase prices were between $80.67 and $99.02, with an estimated average price of $88.92. The stock is now traded at around $113.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.95%. The holding were 80,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 179.31%. The purchase prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51. The stock is now traded at around $196.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.18%. The holding were 41,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 244.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.4%. The holding were 43,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $36.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.21.

Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.