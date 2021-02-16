Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys QuantumScape Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Carvana Co, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Liberty Global PLC, Reinvent Technology Partners

New York, NY, based Investment company Luxor Capital Group, LP (Current Portfolio) buys QuantumScape Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Carvana Co, Triumph Bancorp Inc, Canoo Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Liberty Global PLC, Reinvent Technology Partners, Cheniere Energy Inc, Retail Value Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of 2020Q4, Luxor Capital Group, LP owns 70 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QS, SPY, CVNA, TBK, GOEV, RIDE, RTP, PRCH, ATAC.U, SFT, BC, DCRB, HTPA.U, CRWD, FRBK, SE, HYLN, MTCH, GFX.U, RTPZ.U, DAL, FCNCA, HCARU, AVAN, TWLO, SHOP, COUP, ARBGU, RBAC, FUBO, SNOW, OZON, GHVIU, SVOKU,
- Added Positions: AMZN, QQQ, FTCH, VST, ADSK, DT, FB, GLNG, HCHC,
- Reduced Positions: IAC, LBTYK, LNG, RBA, RVI, MSGS, ZM, PEGA, ALLY, BWEN, RGS, RH, HOV, JMIA,
- Sold Out: RTP.U, CFIIU, SNPR.U, MSFT, FE, CLNY, ANGI, SMAR, RBAC.U, SIG, TRTX, NIO, SPWH, MSGE, FIT, VRM, AMWL, CD,
For the details of Luxor Capital Group, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/luxor+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Luxor Capital Group, LP
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 3,046,975 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 15,880,248 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.53%
- QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 4,500,000 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 1,515,300 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.32%
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 3,432,787 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03%
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.7%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 256,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41. The stock is now traded at around $296.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 285,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.19 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $68.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,357,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Canoo Inc (GOEV)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Canoo Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,612,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 38,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 69.84%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $335.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 103,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 63.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 446,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 107.04%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 659,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 281.50%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $308.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 120.03%. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 198,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.46.Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFIIU)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $10.53.Sold Out: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR.U)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.76.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.Sold Out: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Colony Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $2.79 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of Luxor Capital Group, LP. Also check out:
