Menlo Advisors Llc Buys CVS Health Corp, BCE Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, DHT Holdings Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: CVS -4.96% BACPL.PFD +0% EQC -0.41% BCE +0.14% FPF +0.04% SPY -0.09% PFE -0.09%

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Menlo Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, BCE Inc, Bank of America Corp, First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, DHT Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Menlo Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Menlo Advisors Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MENLO ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/menlo+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MENLO ADVISORS LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 92,943 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  2. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 56,833 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,955 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,508 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,182 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.22 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $42.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 34,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund (FPF)

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $22.44. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 98.85%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 50,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 252.37%. The purchase prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05. The stock is now traded at around $1459.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 112,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.



