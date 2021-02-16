Menlo Advisors Llc Buys CVS Health Corp, BCE Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, DHT Holdings Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Menlo Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, BCE Inc, Bank of America Corp, First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, DHT Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Menlo Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Menlo Advisors Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 92,943 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 56,833 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,955 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,508 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,182 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.22 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $42.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 34,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $22.44. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 98.85%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 50,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 252.37%. The purchase prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05. The stock is now traded at around $1459.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 112,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.