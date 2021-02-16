>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mason Capital Management Llc Buys Herbalife Nutrition, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Taubman Centers Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: GLD -1.44% DGNR.U +0% HLF +0.05% WORK +1.35% AVLR -2.96% NCNO +4.82% SUPN -1.77% FROG +5.21% JEF +0.66% TCO +0% PL +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Mason Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Herbalife Nutrition, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Slack Technologies Inc, Avalara Inc, Ncino Inc, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Taubman Centers Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Mason Capital Management Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 2,270,194 shares, 38.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 478,000 shares, 30.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.52%
  3. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 29,664,927 shares, 17.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.21%
  4. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 750,000 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio.
  5. Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 997,797 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.39 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.98%. The holding were 2,270,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.78 and $183.79, with an estimated average price of $160.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.6 and $85.25, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 478,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp by 180.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $12.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.32 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.01.

Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)