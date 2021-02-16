Mason Capital Management Llc Buys Herbalife Nutrition, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Taubman Centers Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Mason Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Herbalife Nutrition, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Slack Technologies Inc, Avalara Inc, Ncino Inc, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Taubman Centers Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Mason Capital Management Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HLF, WORK, AVLR, NCNO, FROG, SUPN, SPGI, AGCUU, AJRD, AMZN,

HLF, WORK, AVLR, NCNO, FROG, SUPN, SPGI, AGCUU, AJRD, AMZN, Added Positions: GLD, DGNR.U,

GLD, DGNR.U, Reduced Positions: CCO,

CCO, Sold Out: JEF, TCO, PLTR,

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 2,270,194 shares, 38.98% of the total portfolio. New Position SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 478,000 shares, 30.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.52% Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 29,664,927 shares, 17.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.21% Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 750,000 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 997,797 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.39 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.98%. The holding were 2,270,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.78 and $183.79, with an estimated average price of $160.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.6 and $85.25, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 478,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp by 180.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $12.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.32 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.01.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02.