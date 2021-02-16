Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yie

Investment company Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ecoark Holdings Inc, Vivint Solar Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of PACIFIC CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+capital+wealth+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 34,238 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 179,348 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 126,638 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 168,887 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,346 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.71 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 53,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 262.40%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 30,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 144.40%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 16,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 25,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 564.53%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Ecoark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.55 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $9.49.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.