Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc Buys Medpace Holdings Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Etsy Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Medpace Holdings Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, PTC Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Etsy Inc, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc owns 300 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MEDP, ARNA, FOLD, KNSA, MIME, INOV, GFF, TVTX, PFPT, ATRS, DEN, ADTN, URGN, UTZ, CW, QDEL, HRMY, BDSI, ARAY, DBI, SRDX, IWC, EVR, INT, TCBI, BKU, ASGN, OHI, KSU, JLL, IDA, SRRK, IIVI, HELE, CMD, CACI, THRM,

MEDP, ARNA, FOLD, KNSA, MIME, INOV, GFF, TVTX, PFPT, ATRS, DEN, ADTN, URGN, UTZ, CW, QDEL, HRMY, BDSI, ARAY, DBI, SRDX, IWC, EVR, INT, TCBI, BKU, ASGN, OHI, KSU, JLL, IDA, SRRK, IIVI, HELE, CMD, CACI, THRM, Added Positions: PTC, LGND, PBH, CATM, SIMO, LMAT, ALBO, FATE, IWO, ASND, GBT, OR, LRN, AGM, WNS, KPTI, NBIX, LKQ, INMD, CHNG, WW, MTRN, SWI, SUPN, ASPU, VIAV, PCYG, LLNW, UFPT, CSTL, HURN, YMAB, PRVB, CSWI, THS, IRMD, UTMD, INGN, HLIT, PBYI, PCOM, UPLD, CODA, SSTI, ESTA, DENN, MIXT, ITRN, FC,

PTC, LGND, PBH, CATM, SIMO, LMAT, ALBO, FATE, IWO, ASND, GBT, OR, LRN, AGM, WNS, KPTI, NBIX, LKQ, INMD, CHNG, WW, MTRN, SWI, SUPN, ASPU, VIAV, PCYG, LLNW, UFPT, CSTL, HURN, YMAB, PRVB, CSWI, THS, IRMD, UTMD, INGN, HLIT, PBYI, PCOM, UPLD, CODA, SSTI, ESTA, DENN, MIXT, ITRN, FC, Reduced Positions: ETSY, TTD, JAZZ, SSTK, CDNA, CSOD, COLL, CEVA, INSM, EBS, WIX, RETA, OMCL, EPAM, POOL, TTEK, NGVT, LSCC, MED, ON, PEGA, XPO, LOPE, CUB, SMTC, WWE, PINC, MATX, LCII, PRGS, STRA, ACIW, AWI, DOOR, FIVE, ATSG, EEFT, EHC, PZZA, MODN, IAA, BRKS, ELY, PRMW, MMS, MRCY, SPWR, MTN, VICR, ICFI, XPEL, PCRX, RXN, CHRS, CVET, ACLS, LNN, RDWR, TFX, VRNT, CSII, GLUU, IOVA, RCM, ACA, YETI, OZK, AX, CSGP, DLB, ROCK, ZBH, PRIM, ENSG, ECHO, QNST, QLYS, MGNI, CRNC, AAP, BANR, BRK.B, BMRN, DOV, EW, EXEL, FMC, NVDA, NKTR, SYY, TECH, TTC, VMC, GRA, CELH, FN, XYL, ICLR, CDW, AERI, ROAD, BRKR, CIEN, COLM, FLIR, HAS, IEX, J, KEX, KNX, MSM, SKY, TYL, UMPQ, EBAY, G, ZGNX, WIFI, WPX, PQG, RYTM, ALG, AMOT, AAPL, CBZ, CRAI, CNTY, CERS, CVX, CSCO, CLAR, CORE, DSPG, ESE, EBIX, EXPO, XOM, INTC, IIN, JNJ, JOUT, LPSN, MLAB, MCO, NATI, NUVA, PPBI, PRFT, QCRH, SHYF, STAA, SBUX, STRL, USPH, OSPN, WMT, ZIXI, ZUMZ, HAYN, NEO, LUNA, CYRX, RLGT, ERII, MYRG, KAR, BWXT, QADA, MX, ABBV, RMAX, AKBA, LNTH, KRNT, TCMD, AIRG, ELF, GNTY, NESR, OPTN, PACK, MEG,

ETSY, TTD, JAZZ, SSTK, CDNA, CSOD, COLL, CEVA, INSM, EBS, WIX, RETA, OMCL, EPAM, POOL, TTEK, NGVT, LSCC, MED, ON, PEGA, XPO, LOPE, CUB, SMTC, WWE, PINC, MATX, LCII, PRGS, STRA, ACIW, AWI, DOOR, FIVE, ATSG, EEFT, EHC, PZZA, MODN, IAA, BRKS, ELY, PRMW, MMS, MRCY, SPWR, MTN, VICR, ICFI, XPEL, PCRX, RXN, CHRS, CVET, ACLS, LNN, RDWR, TFX, VRNT, CSII, GLUU, IOVA, RCM, ACA, YETI, OZK, AX, CSGP, DLB, ROCK, ZBH, PRIM, ENSG, ECHO, QNST, QLYS, MGNI, CRNC, AAP, BANR, BRK.B, BMRN, DOV, EW, EXEL, FMC, NVDA, NKTR, SYY, TECH, TTC, VMC, GRA, CELH, FN, XYL, ICLR, CDW, AERI, ROAD, BRKR, CIEN, COLM, FLIR, HAS, IEX, J, KEX, KNX, MSM, SKY, TYL, UMPQ, EBAY, G, ZGNX, WIFI, WPX, PQG, RYTM, ALG, AMOT, AAPL, CBZ, CRAI, CNTY, CERS, CVX, CSCO, CLAR, CORE, DSPG, ESE, EBIX, EXPO, XOM, INTC, IIN, JNJ, JOUT, LPSN, MLAB, MCO, NATI, NUVA, PPBI, PRFT, QCRH, SHYF, STAA, SBUX, STRL, USPH, OSPN, WMT, ZIXI, ZUMZ, HAYN, NEO, LUNA, CYRX, RLGT, ERII, MYRG, KAR, BWXT, QADA, MX, ABBV, RMAX, AKBA, LNTH, KRNT, TCMD, AIRG, ELF, GNTY, NESR, OPTN, PACK, MEG, Sold Out: IMMU, AIMT, BSTC, MTZ, ITGR, IPHI, TTGT, HDS, ATRC, LHX,

For the details of RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rice+hall+james+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 1,012,868 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Medifast Inc (MED) - 404,428 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Pool Corp (POOL) - 197,294 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 290,669 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 960,409 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.38 and $149.19, with an estimated average price of $126.23. The stock is now traded at around $163.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 195,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.85 and $87.71, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $83.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 289,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 592,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 599,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 160,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 229,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in PTC Inc by 117.79%. The purchase prices were between $81.22 and $120.14, with an estimated average price of $99.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 188,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $80.55 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $91.28. The stock is now traded at around $161.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 504,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc by 59.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.69 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 873,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Cardtronics PLC by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 857,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 704,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc by 421.92%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 208,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $81.95.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $70.37.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95.