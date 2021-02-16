>
Df Dent & Co Inc Buys Guidewire Software Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Pros Holdings Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: GWRE -0.81% CRWD +0.13% QCOM -0.55% SBAC -1.68% KMX -2.19% ATRI -1.62% MASI -0.8% WK -0.63% CSTL -2.4% FULT +2.23% PTO +0%

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Df Dent & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Guidewire Software Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, SBA Communications Corp, CarMax Inc, sells Pros Holdings Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Trupanion Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Df Dent & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Df Dent & Co Inc owns 223 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DF DENT & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/df+dent+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DF DENT & CO INC
  1. BlackLine Inc (BL) - 2,577,053 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  2. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 934,293 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  3. Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 925,823 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
  4. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 1,222,221 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  5. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 322,626 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
New Purchase: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Df Dent & Co Inc initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $223.82 and $271.35, with an estimated average price of $249.58. The stock is now traded at around $273.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 110,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Workiva Inc (WK)

Df Dent & Co Inc initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)

Df Dent & Co Inc initiated holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $93.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Df Dent & Co Inc initiated holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 131,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Df Dent & Co Inc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Df Dent & Co Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Df Dent & Co Inc added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 524.58%. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 755,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Df Dent & Co Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 563.30%. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $242.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 338,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Df Dent & Co Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 97.66%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 652,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Df Dent & Co Inc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $293.21. The stock is now traded at around $259.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 526,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Df Dent & Co Inc added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $122.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,934,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Atrion Corp (ATRI)

Df Dent & Co Inc added to a holding in Atrion Corp by 93.69%. The purchase prices were between $576.6 and $672.2, with an estimated average price of $621.47. The stock is now traded at around $651.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Df Dent & Co Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Df Dent & Co Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Df Dent & Co Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.



Comments

