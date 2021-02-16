Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Viatris Inc, Alphabet Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Alphabet Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Altice USA Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owns 205 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 16,496,268 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.73% Vistra Corp (VST) - 12,983,541 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 5,322,623 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 580,920 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.66% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 3,348,370 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.13%

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 6,549,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 56,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 7,581,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 100,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $393.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 104,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $444.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 1393.79%. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,787,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 94.13%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,019,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 89.54%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 28,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 86.88%. The purchase prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 472,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 580,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in AECOM by 514.43%. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 614,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $18.21 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.24.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36.