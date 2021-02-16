>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

First Commonwealth Financial Corp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: IVW -0.33% GLD -1.44% VZ -0.09% IWN +0.23% VTV +0.15% IYF +0.94% BLK +1.01% GS +1.84% SHW -1.89% FITB +2.92% BBY +0.2% BK +1.96% PRU +2.35%

Investment company First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Verizon Communications Inc, BlackRock Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Commonwealth Financial Corp . As of 2020Q4, First Commonwealth Financial Corp owns 154 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+commonwealth+financial+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Commonwealth Financial Corp
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 135,849 shares, 22.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 188,645 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,254 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%
  4. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 56,549 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.1%
  5. First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) - 620,559 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $730.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $707.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8. The stock is now traded at around $120.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 42,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 280.15%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 81.01%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $152.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Commonwealth Financial Corp . Also check out:

1. First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Commonwealth Financial Corp keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)