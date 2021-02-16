First Commonwealth Financial Corp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

Investment company First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Verizon Communications Inc, BlackRock Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Commonwealth Financial Corp . As of 2020Q4, First Commonwealth Financial Corp owns 154 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BLK, GS, FITB, SHW, BBY, BK, PYPL, VFH,

BLK, GS, FITB, SHW, BBY, BK, PYPL, VFH, Added Positions: IVW, GLD, VZ, IWN, VUG, VTV, IYJ, IYF, PPL, IJJ, IDV, IWO, ABC, UPS, CVX, PPG, MCHP, ADI, FB, LHX, ATO, EIX, SWKS, O, MET, MA, PM, LMT, VCR, DLR, ATVI, XOM, GE, RSG, PFE,

IVW, GLD, VZ, IWN, VUG, VTV, IYJ, IYF, PPL, IJJ, IDV, IWO, ABC, UPS, CVX, PPG, MCHP, ADI, FB, LHX, ATO, EIX, SWKS, O, MET, MA, PM, LMT, VCR, DLR, ATVI, XOM, GE, RSG, PFE, Reduced Positions: IWR, IWM, IVV, JPM, AAPL, EFA, PNC, IJH, CMI, MSFT, CSX, CAT, AMZN, EEM, HD, KO, JNJ, ORCL, HBAN, SWK, ETN, DOV, CSCO, PEP, T, ALB, BMY, INTC, RTX, TGT, NOBL, NKE, MCD, LRCX, ACN, BA, TJX, TMO, WMT, JPIN, VNQ, QCOM, CMCSA, FCF, SYK, ADM, IVE, MDT, NVDA, XEL, DVY, USB, NEE, IJR, PG, BDX, QQQ, LOW, ICE, D, TFC, RPM, MMM,

IWR, IWM, IVV, JPM, AAPL, EFA, PNC, IJH, CMI, MSFT, CSX, CAT, AMZN, EEM, HD, KO, JNJ, ORCL, HBAN, SWK, ETN, DOV, CSCO, PEP, T, ALB, BMY, INTC, RTX, TGT, NOBL, NKE, MCD, LRCX, ACN, BA, TJX, TMO, WMT, JPIN, VNQ, QCOM, CMCSA, FCF, SYK, ADM, IVE, MDT, NVDA, XEL, DVY, USB, NEE, IJR, PG, BDX, QQQ, LOW, ICE, D, TFC, RPM, MMM, Sold Out: PRU, SBUX, F, MRK, BAC, BRK.A, VDE, SO, LNC, VTRS,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 135,849 shares, 22.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 188,645 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,254 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 56,549 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.1% First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) - 620,559 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $730.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $707.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8. The stock is now traded at around $120.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 42,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 280.15%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 81.01%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $152.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85.