Scopia Capital Management Llc Buys United Therapeutics Corp, CarGurus Inc, Zogenix Inc, Sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Vistra Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Scopia Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys United Therapeutics Corp, CarGurus Inc, Zogenix Inc, sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Vistra Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Conmed Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scopia Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Scopia Capital Management Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $791 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UTHR, CARG, ZGNX,

UTHR, CARG, ZGNX, Added Positions: KBR, VRRM, HLIT,

KBR, VRRM, HLIT, Reduced Positions: ETRN, SPR, CNMD, BABA, MPC, TVTX,

ETRN, SPR, CNMD, BABA, MPC, TVTX, Sold Out: JCI, VST, DAL, LYV, SPY, ITRI, XLF,

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 5,728,699 shares, 28.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.13% Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 7,689,149 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34% KBR Inc (KBR) - 2,853,142 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.36% Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) - 9,641,097 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.12% Harmonic Inc (HLIT) - 9,692,935 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $101.87 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $131.67. The stock is now traded at around $169.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 205,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 907,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zogenix Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $23.1, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 366,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48.

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27.

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $96.86, with an estimated average price of $77.1.