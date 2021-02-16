>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Scopia Capital Management Llc Buys United Therapeutics Corp, CarGurus Inc, Zogenix Inc, Sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Vistra Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: UTHR +1.22% CARG -5.79% ZGNX -0.22% JCI -1.08% VST +2.72% DAL +3.14% LYV +1% SPY -0.09% ITRI +0.21%

New York, NY, based Investment company Scopia Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys United Therapeutics Corp, CarGurus Inc, Zogenix Inc, sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Vistra Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Conmed Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scopia Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Scopia Capital Management Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $791 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scopia+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 5,728,699 shares, 28.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.13%
  2. Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 7,689,149 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%
  3. KBR Inc (KBR) - 2,853,142 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.36%
  4. Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) - 9,641,097 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.12%
  5. Harmonic Inc (HLIT) - 9,692,935 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $101.87 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $131.67. The stock is now traded at around $169.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 205,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 907,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)

Scopia Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zogenix Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $23.1, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 366,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Scopia Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $96.86, with an estimated average price of $77.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)