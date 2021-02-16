CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Emclaire Financial Corp

Investment company CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Merck Inc, sells SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Emclaire Financial Corp, SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,499,419 shares, 24.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,502,129 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 698,102 shares, 16.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,656,228 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 333,794 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57. The stock is now traded at around $260.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02. The stock is now traded at around $182.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 87 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.71 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $127.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.13%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 252.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Protara Therapeutics Inc by 3127.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.84 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Luckin Coffee Inc. The sale prices were between $3.39 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.11.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24.

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67.