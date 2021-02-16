CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Emclaire Financial Corp

Investment company CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Merck Inc, sells SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Emclaire Financial Corp, SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VONG, CCL, FB, VTWO, VTRS, AGGY,
- Added Positions: BND, VCIT, VEU, TIP, HYG, VTI, VOO, VONV, IJR, MRK, BRK.B, SCHV, DIA, SPY, TARA, KO, JNJ, IVW, IVV, DVY, FILL, HSY, GILD, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VB, VO, CWI, IWF, EMCF, PSK, AAPL, SDY, LQD, EFA, RWO, PFF, GII, ACIM, SCHX, SCHE, SCHZ, MGK, VEA, SCHC, VZ, VHT, SO, SCHR, CORP, GNR,
- Sold Out: ABBV, ABT, EFV, LKNCY, GLD, SCHM, VBK, VBR,
For the details of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cbiz+investment+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,499,419 shares, 24.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,502,129 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 698,102 shares, 16.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,656,228 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 333,794 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57. The stock is now traded at around $260.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02. The stock is now traded at around $182.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 87 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.71 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $127.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.13%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 252.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Protara Therapeutics Inc by 3127.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.84 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 822 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7.Sold Out: Luckin Coffee Inc (LKNCY)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Luckin Coffee Inc. The sale prices were between $3.39 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.11.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC keeps buying