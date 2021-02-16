Cardinal Capital Management Llc Buys Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Sells Itron Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, IAA Inc

Investment company Cardinal Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc, PacWest Bancorp, First Merchants Corp, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, sells Itron Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, IAA Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Verra Mobility Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management Llc . As of 2020Q4, Cardinal Capital Management Llc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPB, HELE, IWM, PQG,

SPB, HELE, IWM, PQG, Added Positions: STWD, PACW, SIMO, FRME, FMC, JCOM, KAR, NXST, COLB, LGND, GLPI, ASH, AXTA, EEFT, TRN, PPBI, TWNK, SYNH, CFX, CHNG, BWXT, MPW, SLGN, KAMN, FBK, LAD, HHC, VRNT, XPO, OSIS, BGCP, PE, INVH, NMRK, TDY, RTLR, CIR, VNOM,

STWD, PACW, SIMO, FRME, FMC, JCOM, KAR, NXST, COLB, LGND, GLPI, ASH, AXTA, EEFT, TRN, PPBI, TWNK, SYNH, CFX, CHNG, BWXT, MPW, SLGN, KAMN, FBK, LAD, HHC, VRNT, XPO, OSIS, BGCP, PE, INVH, NMRK, TDY, RTLR, CIR, VNOM, Reduced Positions: ACIW, DLB, VRRM, CHCT, OXM, CBZ, ESE, CVGW, DOC, IWN,

ACIW, DLB, VRRM, CHCT, OXM, CBZ, ESE, CVGW, DOC, IWN, Sold Out: ITRI, IAA, DENN,

J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 1,581,122 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.55% Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) - 3,588,561 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 5,042,461 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.92% ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) - 3,275,868 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.3% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 1,144,720 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.04%

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $78.98, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 392,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $187.42 and $227.57, with an estimated average price of $206.14. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 66,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 52,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PQ Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $12.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 566,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,892,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 5,042,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,428,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in First Merchants Corp by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,219,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in FMC Corp by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $121.69, with an estimated average price of $111.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 835,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,542,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $96.86, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $65.2, with an estimated average price of $59.98.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Denny's Corp. The sale prices were between $8.65 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.