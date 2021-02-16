HealthEquity Announces Commencement of Proposed Offering of Common Stock

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), today announced that BofA Securities has agreed to purchase $400 million of shares of the Company’s common stock. The underwriter may offer the shares of common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NASDAQ, or in the over-the-counter market, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. HealthEquity intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for potential acquisitions, repayment of indebtedness and other general corporate purposes.



BofA Securities is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Alternatively, you may request these documents from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus—[email protected] The shares of HealthEquity’s common stock are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC on September 7, 2018.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

