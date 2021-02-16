Hermon Laboratories Enters into Agreement to Buy Ribbon's QualiTech Testing and Standardization Business

Agreement allows Hermon Laboratories to continue to provide testing and standardization services to Ribbon, while enabling Ribbon to focus on core strategic business

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that the company has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement under which Hermon Laboratories, a leading provider of testing, measurement and certification services, will acquire the testing and standardization business conducted by Ribbon's QualiTech division. QualiTech operates as an independent division of former ECI Telecom (now part of Ribbon), providing high-quality testing and standardization laboratory services supporting both the company's product development activities and external customers. Under the agreement, Hermon Laboratories will continue to provide testing and standardization services to Ribbon anchored by the strong team of QualiTech employees, who are expected to transfer to Hermon Laboratories.

"The sale of the QualiTech business aligns with our strategy of increasing our focus on our core IP Optical Networks and Cloud and Edge businesses," said Bruce McClelland, President and CEO of Ribbon. "The agreement allows Ribbon to maintain the high level of testing and standardization services provided by the same dedicated professionals that have been delivering these services for years. They will simply be transferring to the Hermon Laboratories team."

"This transaction allows Hermon Laboratories to broaden our services, both in content and geographically, and add to our roster a world-class team of testing and standardization professionals," said Alex Usoskin, Chairman of the Board at Hermon Laboratories. "In addition to adding these new capabilities to our offerings, we look forward to continuing to support Ribbon as they build their global IP Optical Networks and Cloud and Edge businesses."

The transaction is subject to closing conditions including approval of the Israeli Competition Commissioner and other customary closing conditions. Closing is currently expected during the second quarter of 2021.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IPand optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

About Hermon Laboratories

Hermon Laboratories provides a one-stop-shop for EMC, Product Safety, Radio, Telecom and Environmental testing for a broad range of commercial, industrial, household, military and medical products. Our comprehensive portfolio of accreditations by local and global regulatory bodies allows us to offer our clients turnkey certification solutions world-wide.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected sale of the QualiTech business, are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include failure to consummate the proposed transaction; failure to make or take any filing or other action required to consummate the proposed transaction in a timely matter or at all; failure to obtain regulatory approval or to satisfy other closing conditions to the proposed transactions; failure to realize anticipated benefits of the transaction; ability to retain key personnel; and the potential impact of announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships with third parties, including customers, employees and competitors. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

