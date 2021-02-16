Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

PR Newswire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 16, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA) announced fiscal first quarter financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Energy Services earned revenues of $32.0 million with a net loss available to common shareholders of ($725,000) for the first quarter and generated adjusted EBITDA of $331,000 during the period.
On December 31, 2020, Energy Services completed the acquisition of West Virginia Pipeline, Inc. The acquisition is reflected in the Company's first quarter financial statements, but it did not have a significant impact on the Company's operating results for the period. The Company's $60.7 million backlog at December 31, 2020 includes $5.5 million as a result of the acquisition.
Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "We are excited to welcome West Virginia Pipeline to Energy Services and view the acquisition an important step in our strategy of increasing our exposure in the water and natural gas distribution markets." Reynolds continued, "At the same time, we are investing in the people and equipment needed to expand our existing business and we hope that the benefits of all these investments are clearer during the second half of fiscal year 2021."
Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Revenue
$ 32,009,796
$ 25,843,307
Cost of revenues
29,166,737
23,486,565
Gross profit
2,843,059
2,356,742
Selling and administrative expenses
3,595,830
2,595,772
Loss income from operations
(752,771)
(239,030)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
151,765
53,249
Other nonoperating expense
(52,623)
(33,938)
Interest expense
(76,517)
(186,845)
Gain on sale of equipment
13,042
295,991
35,667
128,457
Loss income before income taxes
(717,104)
(110,573)
Income tax benefit
(69,442)
(36,459)
Net loss
(647,662)
(74,114)
Dividends on preferred stock
77,250
77,250
Net loss available to common shareholders
$ (724,912)
$ (151,364)
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
13,621,406
13,911,610
Weighted average shares-diluted
13,621,406
13,911,610
Loss earnings per share
available to common shareholders
$ (0.053)
$ (0.011)
Loss earnings per share-diluted
available to common shareholders
$ (0.053)
$ (0.011)
Below is a comparison of the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets for December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Please see the Company's Form 10-Q for December 31, 2020 for a more detailed comparison:
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 12,345,745
$ 11,216,820
Accounts receivable-trade
17,096,770
18,246,989
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(70,310)
(70,310)
Retainages receivable
1,658,513
2,483,809
Other receivables
6,677
9,458
Contract assets
4,418,599
6,545,863
Prepaid expenses and other
2,763,189
3,338,943
Total current assets
38,219,183
41,771,572
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
56,679,946
53,324,843
less accumulated depreciation
(37,706,313)
(36,933,129)
Total fixed assets
18,973,633
16,391,714
Acquired intangible assets, net
300,000
-
Goodwill
4,220,829
-
Total assets
$ 61,713,645
$ 58,163,286
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt
$ 4,645,254
$ 4,028,900
Lines of credit and short term borrowings
3,500,000
509,843
Accounts payable
5,783,559
5,222,222
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,255,740
4,237,172
Contract liabilities
3,721,385
4,851,900
Total current liabilities
20,905,938
18,850,037
Long-term debt, less current maturities
13,496,506
11,233,705
Deferred income taxes payable
2,212,084
2,255,515
Total liabilities
36,614,528
32,339,257
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value
Authorized 1,000,000 shares, 206 issued at December 31, 2020
and September 30, 2020
-
-
Common stock, $.0001 par value
Authorized 50,000,000 shares 14,839,836 issued and 13,621,406
outstanding at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020
1,484
1,484
Treasury stock, 1,218,430 shares at December 31, 2020 and
(122)
(122)
September 30, 2020
Additional paid in capital
60,670,699
60,670,699
Retained deficit
(35,572,944)
(34,848,032)
Total shareholders' equity
25,099,117
25,824,029
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 61,713,645
$ 58,163,286
Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net loss available to common shareholders:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Net loss income available to
common shareholders
$ (724,912)
$ (151,364)
Add: Income benefit expense
(69,442)
(36,459)
Add: Dividends on preferred stock
77,250
77,250
Add: Interest expense
76,517
186,845
Less: Non-operating income
(112,184)
(315,302)
Add: Depreciation expense
1,083,853
1,095,282
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 331,082
$ 856,252
Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-services-of-america-announces-financial-results-for-the-quarter-ended-december-31-2020-301229274.html
