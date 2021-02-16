>
Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

February 16, 2021 | About: OTCPK:ESOA -3.81% OTCPK:ESOA -3.81% OTCPK:ESOA -3.81%

PR Newswire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 16, 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA) announced fiscal first quarter financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Energy Services earned revenues of $32.0 million with a net loss available to common shareholders of ($725,000) for the first quarter and generated adjusted EBITDA of $331,000 during the period.

On December 31, 2020, Energy Services completed the acquisition of West Virginia Pipeline, Inc. The acquisition is reflected in the Company's first quarter financial statements, but it did not have a significant impact on the Company's operating results for the period. The Company's $60.7 million backlog at December 31, 2020 includes $5.5 million as a result of the acquisition.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "We are excited to welcome West Virginia Pipeline to Energy Services and view the acquisition an important step in our strategy of increasing our exposure in the water and natural gas distribution markets." Reynolds continued, "At the same time, we are investing in the people and equipment needed to expand our existing business and we hope that the benefits of all these investments are clearer during the second half of fiscal year 2021."

Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:




Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended




December 31,


December 31,




2020


2019




(Unaudited)









Revenue

$ 32,009,796


$ 25,843,307







Cost of revenues

29,166,737


23,486,565








Gross profit

2,843,059


2,356,742







Selling and administrative expenses

3,595,830


2,595,772


Loss income from operations

(752,771)


(239,030)







Other income (expense)





Interest income

151,765


53,249


Other nonoperating expense

(52,623)


(33,938)


Interest expense

(76,517)


(186,845)


Gain on sale of equipment

13,042


295,991




35,667


128,457








Loss income before income taxes

(717,104)


(110,573)








Income tax benefit

(69,442)


(36,459)








Net loss

(647,662)


(74,114)








Dividends on preferred stock

77,250


77,250







Net loss available to common shareholders

$ (724,912)


$ (151,364)








Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

13,621,406


13,911,610








Weighted average shares-diluted

13,621,406


13,911,610


Loss earnings per share






available to common shareholders

$ (0.053)


$ (0.011)








Loss earnings per share-diluted






available to common shareholders

$ (0.053)


$ (0.011)

Below is a comparison of the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets for December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Please see the Company's Form 10-Q for December 31, 2020 for a more detailed comparison:



December 31,


September 30,

Assets


2020


2020




(Unaudited)



Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,345,745


$ 11,216,820


Accounts receivable-trade

17,096,770


18,246,989


Allowance for doubtful accounts

(70,310)


(70,310)


Retainages receivable

1,658,513


2,483,809


Other receivables

6,677


9,458


Contract assets

4,418,599


6,545,863


Prepaid expenses and other

2,763,189


3,338,943



Total current assets

38,219,183


41,771,572







Property, plant and equipment, at cost

56,679,946


53,324,843


less accumulated depreciation

(37,706,313)


(36,933,129)



Total fixed assets

18,973,633


16,391,714








Acquired intangible assets, net

300,000


-


Goodwill

4,220,829


-








Total assets

$ 61,713,645


$ 58,163,286







Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 4,645,254


$ 4,028,900


Lines of credit and short term borrowings

3,500,000


509,843


Accounts payable

5,783,559


5,222,222


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,255,740


4,237,172


Contract liabilities

3,721,385


4,851,900



Total current liabilities

20,905,938


18,850,037








Long-term debt, less current maturities

13,496,506


11,233,705


Deferred income taxes payable

2,212,084


2,255,515



Total liabilities

36,614,528


32,339,257







Shareholders' equity











Preferred stock, $.0001 par value






Authorized 1,000,000 shares, 206 issued at December 31, 2020






and September 30, 2020

-


-








Common stock, $.0001 par value






Authorized 50,000,000 shares 14,839,836 issued and 13,621,406






outstanding at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020

1,484


1,484








Treasury stock, 1,218,430 shares at December 31, 2020 and

(122)


(122)



September 30, 2020











Additional paid in capital

60,670,699


60,670,699


Retained deficit

(35,572,944)


(34,848,032)


Total shareholders' equity

25,099,117


25,824,029








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 61,713,645


$ 58,163,286

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net loss available to common shareholders:


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


Unaudited


Unaudited





Net loss income available to




common shareholders

$ (724,912)


$ (151,364)





Add: Income benefit expense

(69,442)


(36,459)





Add: Dividends on preferred stock

77,250


77,250





Add: Interest expense

76,517


186,845





Less: Non-operating income

(112,184)


(315,302)





Add: Depreciation expense

1,083,853


1,095,282





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 331,082


$ 856,252

Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-services-of-america-announces-financial-results-for-the-quarter-ended-december-31-2020-301229274.html

SOURCE Energy Services of America


