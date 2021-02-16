John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund, John Hancock Preferred Income Fund, John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II, John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III, John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, John Hancock Tax-ad

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The following eight closed-end funds managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC announced the results of their annual shareholder meetings: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BTO), John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ), John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: HPI), John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF), John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE: HPS), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE: PDT), John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: HTD) and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE: HTY) (collectively, the "Funds").

At their annual meetings held today, shareholders of the Funds elected Charles L. Bardelis, Peter S. Burgess, Marianne Harrison, and Frances G. Rathke to continue to serve as Trustees of the Funds for a three-year term ending at the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.

The other nine Trustees of the Funds (Andrew G. Arnott, Deborah C. Jackson, James M. Oates, Steven R. Pruchansky, James R. Boyle, William H. Cunningham, Grace K. Fey, Hassell H. McClellan, and Gregory A. Russo) were not up for election and remain in office.

