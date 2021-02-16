>
Moore Kuehn Encourages Investors of TSN, SPLK or CLOV to Contact Law Firm

February 16, 2021 | About: NAS:CLOV -4.88% NAS:SPLK -2.33% NYSE:TSN +0.17%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN)

(1) Tyson knew, or should have known, that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading throughout the globe; (2) Tyson did not in fact have sufficient safety protocols to protect its employees in its facilities; (3) as a result, Tyson employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tyson would face negative impact to its production, including complete shutdowns of certain facilities; (5) due to the failure to protect its employees, Tyson would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production; and (6) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK)

(1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and as a result of the foregoing; and (3) Splunk public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, investors suffered damages.

  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV)

(1) Clover's Clover Assistant platform was under investigation by the Department of Justice for at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals; (2) the DOJ's investigation presented an existential risk to Clover because it derives most of its revenues from Medicare; and (3) Clover's sales were driven by a major undisclosed related party deal and misleading marketing targeting the elderly, not its purported "best-in-class" technology.

If you own TSN, SPLK, or CLOV please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-investors-of-tsn-splk-or-clov-to-contact-law-firm-301229456.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


