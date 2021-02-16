Dominion Energy Continues Ice Storm Restoration Efforts and Prepares for Possibility of More Inclement Weather

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Virginia crews continue restoration efforts after the most destructive ice storm in two decades. Preparations have begun for inclement weather expected to move through parts of Virginia later this week. Crews are singularly focused on safely restoring power to all customers who remain without service, and the company continues to send additional workers to the hardest-hit areas, including parts of Central and Southern Virginia.

"We know it's an extreme burden to be without power and we appreciate our customers' continued patience as we work to repair pockets of catastrophic damage caused by the ice storm," said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of Power Delivery for Dominion Energy. "Our crews will continue working day and night until we have safely restored service to every customer."

Power was lost to more than 290,000 customers in the storm that moved through the region over the weekend. The vast majority of customers who are still without power will have service restored by Tuesday evening, with remaining customers in the hardest-hit areas expected to be restored Wednesday. The hardest-hit areas have pockets of extreme damage. Crews are working around the clock to make complex repairs, which include removing trees from lines, replacing broken poles and crossarms and repairing downed power lines.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday:

Dominion Energy crews have restored service to nearly 95% of those customers. Fewer than 17,000 customers remain without power.

More than 6,000 workers and over 850 bucket trucks – including crews from 12 states, Washington D.C. , and Canada – were brought in to restore power.

, and – were brought in to restore power. Damage has been reported at nearly 8,500 work locations, and crews have made the necessary repairs at more than 7,500 of those sites.

Dominion Energy is closely watching the weather forecast with the potential for more ice in parts of Virginia later this week, while crews remain focused on final repairs from last weekend's storm. The company urges customers to monitor the weather forecast closely and consider preparing for outages that could last for multiple days. Learn about more ways to prepare.

After restoration is completed in an area, crews quickly move to other locations to supplement restoration efforts, ensuring power is restored as quickly as possible. After assessments are made, crews work first to restore power to facilities critical to public health and safety, such as hospitals, fire and police departments, and public water systems. Next, they work to return service to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time. Once major repairs are completed, restoration efforts then focus on smaller groups of customers and individual homes and businesses.

To ensure the fastest response, Dominion Energy asks that customers report their power outages. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using the Dominion Energy app or online at DominionEnergy.com. Customers may also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report an outage.

Here's how customers can stay safe:

Beware of downed power lines and remember that they could be covered by snow. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others also avoid the downed line. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) right away to report a downed power line.

and remember that they could be covered by snow. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others also avoid the downed line. and customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) right away to report a downed power line. Ensure generators are properly connected. Be sure they are fueled, tested and connected in a well-ventilated area outdoors. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and crews working to restore power.

For photos and video, visit our website: Multimedia | Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-continues-ice-storm-restoration-efforts-and-prepares-for-possibility-of-more-inclement-weather-301229461.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy