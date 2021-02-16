PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will present at the BofA Securities Animal Health Virtual Summit on February 25.
Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will present via webcast at 10.50am ET and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NAS:KIN. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:KIN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:KIN
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:KIN
An archived version of the above webcast will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.
About Kindred Biosciences
Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.
For more information, visit: www.kindredbio.com
Contact
Katja Buhrer
[email protected]
(917) 969-3438
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-biosciences-to-present-at-the-bofa-securities-animal-health-virtual-summit-301229317.html
SOURCE Kindred Biosciences, Inc.