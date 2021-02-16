>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Comerica Temporarily Closes Several Texas Banking Centers As Rolling Power Outages Continue Across the State

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMA +5.78%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to severe winter weather conditions, Comerica Bank announced today many Comerica locations, including several banking centers in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Kerrville and San Antonio markets are temporarily closed.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

"The safety of our colleagues and customers remains our top priority," said Comerica Bank Executive Vice President, Retail Bank Cassandra McKinney. "With the ongoing power outages throughout the state, it is in our best interest to take the necessary precautions. Our thoughts are with those impacted by this unprecedented storm in Texas."

Before traveling to a Comerica banking center, customers are encouraged to check the Banking Center Locator at www.comerica.com to see if the location is open. Additional convenient options to help you manage your banking needs are available, including ATMs, Banker Connect interactive teller machines, Mobile/Web Banking, or by simply calling (888) 444-9876.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88 billion at December 31, 2020.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-temporarily-closes-several-texas-banking-centers-as-rolling-power-outages-continue-across-the-state-301229319.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)