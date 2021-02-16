>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Scientific Games to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Monday, March 1, 2021

February 16, 2021 | About: NAS:SGMS +1.73%

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (the "Company") announced today it will release results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, March 1, 2021, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast that day at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Analysts and investors on the conference call will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Scientific Games Corporation

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here: Scientific Games Investor Call

Investor Conference Call
March 1, 2021
4:15 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
All participants: +1 (412) 317-5420
Conference ID: Scientific Games Corporation Investor Call

Webcast:
To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company's website at www.scientificgames.com and click on the webcast link under the investor information section. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company's website.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a leading developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the worldwide gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries. Our portfolio of revenue-generating activities primarily includes supplying gaming machines and game content, casino-management systems and table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; providing instant and draw-based lottery products, lottery systems and lottery content and services to lottery operators; providing social casino solutions to retail consumers and regulated gaming entities, as applicable; and providing a comprehensive suite of digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. We also gain access to technologies and pursue global expansion through strategic acquisitions and equity investments. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Company Contact
Investor Relations: +1 702.532.7663

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-monday-march-1-2021-301229397.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)