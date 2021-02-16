>
Articles 

Hillenbrand Hires Sr. Vice President, Operations Center of Excellence and Hillenbrand Operating Model

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:HI

- Leo Kulmaczewski brings 20+ years of global operations leadership to Hillenbrand

BATESVILLE, Ind., Feb. 16, 2021

BATESVILLE, Ind., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) announced today the appointment of Leo Kulmaczewski as its Senior Vice President, Operations Center of Excellence and Hillenbrand Operating Model (HOM). Mr. Kulmaczewski will be responsible for driving manufacturing and quality best practices across the enterprise, including working across operating companies to further optimize Hillenbrand's global footprint and support growth initiatives.

"I am pleased to add Leo's experience and expertise to Hillenbrand's senior leadership team," said Joe Raver, President & CEO, Hillenbrand. "Throughout his career, Leo has proven to be highly effective leading teams to solve complex business problems, drive transformation, and infuse operational rigor to enable greater predictability in performance and results."

Mr. Kulmaczewski will champion the execution of the Hillenbrand Operating Model, with an early focus on supporting the ongoing integration of the Milacron businesses and helping to deliver on Hillenbrand's three-year integration synergy targets.

"Driving HOM through the company's culture, fostering our mindset of continuous improvement, and improving safety, quality, delivery, and cost metrics is vital to the continued success of Hillenbrand, allowing us to invest in compelling growth initiatives for our existing businesses and through strategic acquisitions," added Raver.

Mr. Kulmaczewski was most recently the Sr. VP of Operations and Lean Enterprise at Belden, Inc. Prior to Belden, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Leica Biosystems, a division of Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Honeywell.

Mr. Kulmaczewski earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his MBA in Operations Management from the DePaul University Charles H. Kellstadt Graduate School of Business.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company. (PRNewsfoto/Hillenbrand, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-hires-sr-vice-president-operations-center-of-excellence-and-hillenbrand-operating-model-301229343.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.


