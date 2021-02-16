>
Union Pacific Announces Marketing and Sales, Loup Logistics Appointments

February 16, 2021

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 16, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced the following Marketing and Sales appointments, effective March 1, 2021:

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

- Jason Hess to vice president-Bulk
- Kari Kirchhoefer to vice president-Premium
- Josh Perkes to vice president-Loup Logistics

Hess, previously vice president-Premium, Marketing and Sales, succeeds Brad Thrasher as vice president-Bulk, who plans to retire in March 2021 after a 33-year career at Union Pacific. Hess has served Union Pacific in various roles for over 26 years. He has held leadership positions in multiple business groups, including Premium, Bulk, Industrial Products and Customer Care and Support.

Kirchhoefer, previously vice president-Loup Logistics, succeeds Hess as vice president-Premium. Kirchhoefer has been with Union Pacific more than 28 years and held leadership positions in Industrial Products, Customer Care and Support, and Bulk.

Perkes, previously assistant vice president Workforce Resources, succeeds Kirchhoefer as vice president-Loup Logistics. Perkes has been with Union Pacific for more than 18 years and held leadership positions in Marketing and Sales Premium, Industrial Products and Operations teams. He has a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and a master's degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-announces-marketing-and-sales-loup-logistics-appointments-301229460.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


