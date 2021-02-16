>
Robert Half Included On Barron's List Of Most Sustainable Companies

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:RHI +1.33%

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has been recognized as a top ten company by Barron's for its sustainable business practices. This is the fourth year Robert Half has been included on Barron's annual list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Barron's rates the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies based on an analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in five key stakeholder categories: employees, customers, community, planet and shareholders. Categories are weighted by how material they are for each industry.

"At Robert Half, we're committed to sustainable corporate governance that benefits our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities where we live and work," said M. Keith Waddell, Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half. "For more than 70 years, our business policies and programs have remained true to our principle of Ethics First —whether it is our commitment to inclusion and diversity or our dedication to and support for our customers and employees."

About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to grow. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-included-on-barrons-list-of-most-sustainable-companies-301229447.html

SOURCE Robert Half


