Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.375 per share on our 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

