>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:AQN -1.36% TSX:AQN -1.47%

PR Newswire

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 16, 2021

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after market close. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, March 5, 2021, hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota and Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Kacprzak.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date:

Friday, March 5, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Conference Call:

Toll Free Dial-In Number

(833) 670-0721


Toll Dial-In Number

(825) 312-2060


Conference ID

6190377

Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3012192/B01EC6652DCE4F1ED4453077D248261A


Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with approximately $11 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities owning, operating, and with interests in over 2.5 GW of installed capacity.

AQN is committed to delivering growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.

AQN's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA and AQNB, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonquin-power--utilities-corp-announces-dates-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-conference-call-301229382.html

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)