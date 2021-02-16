>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sale of dry bulk vessels

February 16, 2021 | About: OSL:OCY +5.16%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Cronos and SBI Achilles are ultramax dry bulk vessels built in 2015 and 2016 and employed on long-term charters to Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

In the charter contracts, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has options to sell SBI Cronos and SBI Achilles to third parties, which have now been declared. Ocean Yield ASA will receive proceeds of about USD 38 million and record a small book profit from the sales. Delivery of the vessels is expected to take place during Q2 2021.

CONTACT:

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ocean-yield/r/sale-of-dry-bulk-vessels,c3288334

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sale-of-dry-bulk-vessels-301229457.html

SOURCE Ocean Yield


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)