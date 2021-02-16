Precision Optics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its second quarter fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Second quarter fiscal 2021 highlights:

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $2.79 million compared to $2.80 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, essentially flat year over year; and up slightly sequentially compared to $2.76 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 .

was compared to in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, essentially flat year over year; and up slightly sequentially compared to in the quarter ended . Gross margins for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were 31% compared to 33% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year; and compared to 35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 .

were 31% compared to 33% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year; and compared to 35% for the quarter ended . Net loss of $213,000 during the quarter included $157,000 of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of $551,000 , including $275,000 of stock-based compensation in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

during the quarter included of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of , including of stock-based compensation in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The Company's cash position remains strong with an ending balance for the second quarter of $816,000 .

Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "The positive operating trends we saw in the first quarter continued as we reported another quarter of sequential revenue growth and significant year-over-year improvements in our adjusted EBITDA, all while still working through the ongoing impacts to certain commercial projects from COVID-19 discussed in recent quarters. While our two largest customers continue to adjust the timing of ongoing production due to COVID-19 disruptions, both are optimistic about the long-term prospects for their products and anticipate an uptick in demand as pandemic restrictions start to subside. Much of the reduction in revenue due to these delays has been filled by a significant increase in our Engineering product pipeline activity which has rebounded strongly after a lull at the beginning of the pandemic almost a year ago."

Dr. Forkey continued, "Capitalizing on these opportunities, our team has done a great job of expanding our pipeline and advancing key projects to pre-commercialization stage. A strong indicator of this progress is that engineering revenue through the first six months of fiscal 2021 has surpassed that from all of fiscal 2020. This engineering revenue, which is derived from work performed on pipeline projects for our customers, has the potential to be a leading indicator of our future long-term production revenue. I believe the strategy we laid out to make investments in Sales & Marketing, Engineering and overall corporate operational infrastructure in order to identify, capture, and execute on additional pipeline opportunities, is progressing nicely. We have a number of projects in what we believe are the final stage of pre-commercialization, and a pipeline that is larger than at any point in our company's recent history. All told, while there are still challenges to be overcome relating to the impacts from COVID-19, I am pleased with the progress being made in the business to position us well for both the near- and long-term."

The following table summarizes the second quarter (unaudited) results for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:



Three Months

Ended Dec 31,

2020 2019 Revenues $ 2,785,450 $ 2,796,762







Gross Profit 854,440 917,939







Stock Compensation Expenses 145,846 263,473 Other 921,319 1,206,064 Total Operating Expenses 1,067,165 1,469,537







Operating Income (Loss) (212,725) (551,598)







Net Income (Loss) (213,454) (550,825)







Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.02) $ (0.04)

Basic and Diluted











Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted 13,191,789 12,873,971

About Precision Optics Corporation

Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for a broad range of customers including some of the largest global medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and Statements of Operations, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





December 31, 2020



June 30, 2020

ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 816,263



$ 1,134,697

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $249,883 at December 31, 2020 and $248,450 at June 30, 2020)



1,590,867





1,481,437

Inventories



1,945,066





2,197,244

Prepaid expenses



146,619





133,707

Total current assets



4,498,815





4,947,085



















Fixed Assets:















Machinery and equipment



2,915,847





2,907,533

Leasehold improvements



759,281





731,801

Furniture and fixtures



178,640





178,640







3,853,768





3,817,974

Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization



3,385,552





3,314,824

Net fixed assets



468,216





503,150



















Operating lease right-to-use asset



90,181





118,403

Patents, net



118,468





95,229

Goodwill



687,664





687,664



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 5,863,344



$ 6,351,531



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Current portion of capital lease obligation

$ 14,293



$ 51,761

Current portion of acquisition earn out liability



166,667





166,667

Note payable to bank



808,962





808,962

Accounts payable



997,125





1,066,005

Customer advances



151,877





417,059

Accrued compensation and other



482,264





581,770

Current portion of operating lease liability



59,127





57,156

Total current liabilities



2,680,315





3,149,380



















Capital lease obligation, net of current portion



31,317





35,810

Acquisition earn out liability



333,333





333,333

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



31,054





61,247



















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 13,191,789 shares at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020



131,918





131,918

Additional paid-in capital



49,931,211





49,702,986

Accumulated deficit



(47,275,804)





(47,063,143)

Total stockholders' equity



2,787,325





2,771,761



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 5,863,344



$ 6,351,531



PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues

$ 2,785,450



$ 2,796,762



$ 5,543,351



$ 5,311,746



































Cost of Goods Sold



1,931,010





1,878,823





3,713,733





3,419,690

Gross Profit



854,440





917,939





1,829,618





1,892,056



































Research and Development Expenses, net



145,970





228,576





297,546





380,730

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



921,195





1,240,961





1,743,197





2,148,806

Total Operating Expenses



1,067,165





1,469,537





2,040,743





2,529,536



































Operating Loss



(212,725)





(551,598)





(211,125)





(637,480)



































Interest (Expense) Income



(729)





773





(1,536)





545



































Net Loss

$ (213,454)



$ (550,825)



$ (212,661)



$ (636,935)



































Loss Per Share:































Basic and Fully Diluted

$ (0.02)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.05)



































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:































Basic and Fully Diluted



13,191,789





12,873,971





13,191,789





12,856,218



