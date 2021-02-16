>
PRNewswire
IDEXX Laboratories to Present at Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

February 16, 2021 | About: NAS:IDXX -1.09%

PR Newswire

WESTBROOK, Maine, Feb. 16, 2021

WESTBROOK, Maine, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, will participate in two upcoming conferences:

  • Thursday, February 25, 11:45 am ESTJay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BofA Securities Animal Health Summit.
  • Monday, March 1, 9:10 am ESTJay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.

Individuals can access the live audio webcasts of the presentations through links on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the presentations will be available via the same link.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
John Ravis
207-556-8155

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-laboratories-to-present-at-two-upcoming-institutional-investor-conferences-301229354.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.


