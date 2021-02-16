>
Carrier to Present at Baird's 2021 Sustainability Conference

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:CARR +0.35%

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:CARR) President & Chief Executive Officer Dave Gitlin and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at Baird's 2021 Sustainability Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. EST.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Media Inquiries


Danielle Canzanella


561-365-1101


[email protected]




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-to-present-at-bairds-2021-sustainability-conference-301229328.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation


