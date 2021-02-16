>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Virtual KeyBanc Conference

February 16, 2021 | About: NAS:SNPS -0.49%

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will speak at the Virtual KeyBanc Capital Markets 2021 Emerging Technology Summit on February 23, 2021. This event will be broadcast live on the Internet via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 3:25 p.m. ET (12:25 p.m. PT). The webcast replay of the presentation will be available at the Synopsys corporate website approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live event and remain available for four months.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:
Roberta Reid
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-cfo-trac-pham-to-speak-at-virtual-keybanc-conference-301229263.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)