MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will speak at the Virtual KeyBanc Capital Markets 2021 Emerging Technology Summit on February 23, 2021. This event will be broadcast live on the Internet via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 3:25 p.m. ET (12:25 p.m. PT). The webcast replay of the presentation will be available at the Synopsys corporate website approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live event and remain available for four months.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:

Roberta Reid

Synopsys, Inc.

(650) 584-1901

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-cfo-trac-pham-to-speak-at-virtual-keybanc-conference-301229263.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.