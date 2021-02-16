Marathon Oil Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PR Newswire
HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021
HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it is rescheduling its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings release and conference call. The Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings news release on Monday, Feb. 22, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.
The earnings release and conference call have been rescheduled due to impacts from the inclement weather in Texas.
All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746
Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380
