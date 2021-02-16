>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Marathon Oil Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:MRO +6.82%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it is rescheduling its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings release and conference call. The Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings news release on Monday, Feb. 22, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)

The earnings release and conference call have been rescheduled due to impacts from the inclement weather in Texas.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746

Investor Relations Contacts:

Guy Baber: 713-296-1892

John Reid: 713-296-4380

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-reschedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301229384.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)