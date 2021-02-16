Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Feb.16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.











Trading day Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement 275,581 97.8794 3,061,168.60 73: 8 February 2021 4,500 110.4613 58,456.1200 74: 9 February 2021 4,000 107.7558 50,860.7376 75: 10 February 2021 4,000 107.0447 50,782.0057 76: 11 February 2021 4,000 109.9267 52,061.2851 77: 12 February 2021 4,000 108.6320 51,143.9456 Total accumulated over week 6/2021 20,500 108.8055 263,304.0940 Total accumulated during the

share buy-back programme 296,081 98.6359 3,324,472.69











With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,109,828 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.14% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

