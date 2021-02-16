Williams-sonoma Inc (WSM) PRESIDENT & CEO Laura Alber Sold $1.3 million of Shares

PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-sonoma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laura Alber (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of WSM on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $126.77 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Williams-Sonoma Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States and Canada. Its segments include e-commerce and retail. Williams-Sonoma Inc has a market cap of $9.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $124.760000 with a P/E ratio of 18.37 and P/S ratio of 1.55. The dividend yield of Williams-Sonoma Inc stocks is 1.62%. Williams-Sonoma Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Williams-Sonoma Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Williams-Sonoma Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

PRESIDENT & CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of WSM stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $126.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WSM, click here