Old Well Partners, LLC Buys StoneCo, Futu Holdings, DermTech Inc, Sells GDS Holdings, Noah Holdings, OneSmart International Education Group

Investment company Old Well Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys StoneCo, Futu Holdings, DermTech Inc, Kodiak Sciences Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, sells GDS Holdings, Noah Holdings, OneSmart International Education Group, TAL Education Group, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Well Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Old Well Partners, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STNE, FUTU, DMTK, KOD, FATE, NKTX, ATHA, PRLD, IGMS, RCKT, BLFS, XOMA, AGCUU, BCEL, ATNX,

STNE, FUTU, DMTK, KOD, FATE, NKTX, ATHA, PRLD, IGMS, RCKT, BLFS, XOMA, AGCUU, BCEL, ATNX, Added Positions: PDD, LEAP.U,

PDD, LEAP.U, Reduced Positions: ONE, TAL, BRK.B, ZG, JYNT, MELI, NET, SE, SQ, CVNA, DGNR.U,

ONE, TAL, BRK.B, ZG, JYNT, MELI, NET, SE, SQ, CVNA, DGNR.U, Sold Out: GDS, NOAH, GOOG, AMRC, PSTH, CMLFU, ALDX, SCPH, KALA, AGRX, QTNT, VBIV, LPTX, VYNE, ADMA,

For the details of Old Well Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+well+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 123,105 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20% Sea Ltd (SE) - 97,325 shares, 14.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 10,700 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 184,477 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 122,300 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.18. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.48%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.52 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $191.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 215,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $14.22. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $154.03, with an estimated average price of $112.27. The stock is now traded at around $145.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nkarta Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $75.62, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $100.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $101.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.67 and $99.02, with an estimated average price of $88.92.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $43.24.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

Old Well Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in OneSmart International Education Group Ltd by 89.26%. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.63, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.87%. Old Well Partners, LLC still held 139,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in TAL Education Group by 22.83%. The sale prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. Old Well Partners, LLC still held 116,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.93%. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $245.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Old Well Partners, LLC still held 12,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 23.94%. The sale prices were between $89.33 and $146.69, with an estimated average price of $112.83. The stock is now traded at around $203.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Old Well Partners, LLC still held 14,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in The Joint Corp by 30.87%. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $22.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Old Well Partners, LLC still held 57,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 34.33%. The sale prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94. The stock is now traded at around $82.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Old Well Partners, LLC still held 15,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.