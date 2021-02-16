Twinbeech Capital Lp Buys Facebook Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Intel Corp

Investment company Twinbeech Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Wayfair Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Intel Corp, Linde PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twinbeech Capital Lp. As of 2020Q4, Twinbeech Capital Lp owns 413 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FB, ADP, TTD, PYPL, CMCSA, MCHP, CI, FIS, HD, TMUS, AEP, DHI, IBM, AMAT, NVDA, XOM, TFC, MCK, UPS, INTU, WMB, MSI, TEL, EBAY, HOLX, APH, BABA, CHTR, GIS, GE, LEN, SE, RMD, WYNN, K, YNDX, DKNG, TYL, ADM, LBRDK, ENPH, ZM, ETR, COP, IR, AMP, DTE, BMY, MKC, TDOC, ITW, CDW, CZR, FOXA, NET, AAP, TROW, CVNA, MSFT, CRM, FLT, PH, C, WEN, SAIL, INFO, OLED, VMW, CCK, LVS, PPG, CSCO, DHR, STE, NXPI, AKAM, DOV, FDS, MTD, MRTX, XRAY, WRK, SNA, KLAC, ECL, STMP, PAYC, AVTR, AZPN, GDDY, BKI, MRNA, AOS, BJ, DVA, NVR, ALGN, ENTG, SPG, SPCE, FTCH, TW, FMC, JNPR, ACM, SDGR, BLK, LIVN, GILD, WRB, INSP, BYD, CAH, IT, SGEN, WCN, WH, ATVI, ANSS, BRO, CSX, LSCC, GL, EXEL, IDXX, URBN, RARE, ETSY, BHVN, PD, MTH, NTRS, TOL, WU, G, EXPI, BLUE, SWAV, AVB, DGX, SWK, SPWR, AWI, SSNC, YY, TMHC, SFM, ARES, KNSL, BE, TCOM, PNW, HUBS, DNB, PLCE, HFC, HRL, RNR, ROL, TTEK, MLCO, NOW, WMS, BL, FND, BYND, NSP, AMT, BMRN, CORT, EHC, PAYX, PHM, SAIA, SSD, WGO, TPH, PEN, ADNT, AYX, EYE, SPT, KC, ACI, ALK, CTSH, INSM, MSA, UNM, CNK, ICLR, SAIC, ZEN, AXSM, PRSP, TWST, DUK, EXR, SJM, LPX, NEOG, LGIH, FRPT, HLI, PRPL, FOX, SILK, CLVT, SLQT, DADA, A, CHDN, SPGI, MOH, VTRS, NXST, PII, SRCL, PAG, ANTM, ELAN, ATI, BRKS, ELY, CNP, FUL, WELL, MLHR, IP, FIZZ, ORCL, OMI, PDCO, STX, SEE, RCM, VER, PTCT, SC, QURE, MSGS, KIDS, APG, GO, HYLN, FLWS, Y, CMI, JJSF, LMNX, SHW, JKS, IBTX, ARCT, NOMD, BLD, JHG, ATRC, CBRE, FLO, HAE, HALO, VIAV, NWE, PENN, PWR, SBAC, UDR, URI, VRSN, CMPR, GWW, WDFC, HEI.A, OC, ANGI, GLPI, CDK, BOOT, PSTG, NIU, RS, WAB, CCXI, H, PAGP, IIPR, BTAI, MTDR, SIEN, CSPR,

FB, ADP, TTD, PYPL, CMCSA, MCHP, CI, FIS, HD, TMUS, AEP, DHI, IBM, AMAT, NVDA, XOM, TFC, MCK, UPS, INTU, WMB, MSI, TEL, EBAY, HOLX, APH, BABA, CHTR, GIS, GE, LEN, SE, RMD, WYNN, K, YNDX, DKNG, TYL, ADM, LBRDK, ENPH, ZM, ETR, COP, IR, AMP, DTE, BMY, MKC, TDOC, ITW, CDW, CZR, FOXA, NET, AAP, TROW, CVNA, MSFT, CRM, FLT, PH, C, WEN, SAIL, INFO, OLED, VMW, CCK, LVS, PPG, CSCO, DHR, STE, NXPI, AKAM, DOV, FDS, MTD, MRTX, XRAY, WRK, SNA, KLAC, ECL, STMP, PAYC, AVTR, AZPN, GDDY, BKI, MRNA, AOS, BJ, DVA, NVR, ALGN, ENTG, SPG, SPCE, FTCH, TW, FMC, JNPR, ACM, SDGR, BLK, LIVN, GILD, WRB, INSP, BYD, CAH, IT, SGEN, WCN, WH, ATVI, ANSS, BRO, CSX, LSCC, GL, EXEL, IDXX, URBN, RARE, ETSY, BHVN, PD, MTH, NTRS, TOL, WU, G, EXPI, BLUE, SWAV, AVB, DGX, SWK, SPWR, AWI, SSNC, YY, TMHC, SFM, ARES, KNSL, BE, TCOM, PNW, HUBS, DNB, PLCE, HFC, HRL, RNR, ROL, TTEK, MLCO, NOW, WMS, BL, FND, BYND, NSP, AMT, BMRN, CORT, EHC, PAYX, PHM, SAIA, SSD, WGO, TPH, PEN, ADNT, AYX, EYE, SPT, KC, ACI, ALK, CTSH, INSM, MSA, UNM, CNK, ICLR, SAIC, ZEN, AXSM, PRSP, TWST, DUK, EXR, SJM, LPX, NEOG, LGIH, FRPT, HLI, PRPL, FOX, SILK, CLVT, SLQT, DADA, A, CHDN, SPGI, MOH, VTRS, NXST, PII, SRCL, PAG, ANTM, ELAN, ATI, BRKS, ELY, CNP, FUL, WELL, MLHR, IP, FIZZ, ORCL, OMI, PDCO, STX, SEE, RCM, VER, PTCT, SC, QURE, MSGS, KIDS, APG, GO, HYLN, FLWS, Y, CMI, JJSF, LMNX, SHW, JKS, IBTX, ARCT, NOMD, BLD, JHG, ATRC, CBRE, FLO, HAE, HALO, VIAV, NWE, PENN, PWR, SBAC, UDR, URI, VRSN, CMPR, GWW, WDFC, HEI.A, OC, ANGI, GLPI, CDK, BOOT, PSTG, NIU, RS, WAB, CCXI, H, PAGP, IIPR, BTAI, MTDR, SIEN, CSPR, Added Positions: W, ADSK, D, WFC, GOOGL, MRK, FTV, GM, HZNP, FDX, APD, WMT, AZO, LOW, MET, CNC, ABC, TEAM, LKQ, CARR, DT, BAH, IPG, CF, LDOS, VRT, FWONK, SLB, TGT, MUSA, ADT, NEWR, JACK, MIK, ESNT, SBH, NWSA, MMSI, CCOI, IRWD, VFC, AXTA, MOMO, QRVO, TMX, DBX, SONO,

W, ADSK, D, WFC, GOOGL, MRK, FTV, GM, HZNP, FDX, APD, WMT, AZO, LOW, MET, CNC, ABC, TEAM, LKQ, CARR, DT, BAH, IPG, CF, LDOS, VRT, FWONK, SLB, TGT, MUSA, ADT, NEWR, JACK, MIK, ESNT, SBH, NWSA, MMSI, CCOI, IRWD, VFC, AXTA, MOMO, QRVO, TMX, DBX, SONO, Reduced Positions: HLT, IQV, MCD, WDAY, PRU, MGM, RH, NTES, MTCH, PINS, SRE, TER, BAX, DISH, PVH, AIG, OTIS, OMC, HAS, FICO, HSIC, CROX, DKS, HOG, ALC, ATH, PFGC, TSCO, PTC, NSC, ORLY, PFSI, THS, ACAD, CC, CACI, ODFL, TPX, EQH, ZBH, ENR, EPC, NTNX, PETS, PPL, FOLD, SQ, KAR, GDOT, DXC, CBRL, KBR, CSOD, SHOO, FCNCA, PRGO, SCI, CVS, HLF, NI, WB, SMTC, TMO, CNNE, VC, FHI, BNFT, ZBRA, CAG, AVNS, ADVM, ENV, MMS, VOYA,

HLT, IQV, MCD, WDAY, PRU, MGM, RH, NTES, MTCH, PINS, SRE, TER, BAX, DISH, PVH, AIG, OTIS, OMC, HAS, FICO, HSIC, CROX, DKS, HOG, ALC, ATH, PFGC, TSCO, PTC, NSC, ORLY, PFSI, THS, ACAD, CC, CACI, ODFL, TPX, EQH, ZBH, ENR, EPC, NTNX, PETS, PPL, FOLD, SQ, KAR, GDOT, DXC, CBRL, KBR, CSOD, SHOO, FCNCA, PRGO, SCI, CVS, HLF, NI, WB, SMTC, TMO, CNNE, VC, FHI, BNFT, ZBRA, CAG, AVNS, ADVM, ENV, MMS, VOYA, Sold Out: NOC, ROP, INTC, LIN, RTX, HCA, KHC, MAR, CB, BURL, BK, Z, ATUS, WST, ABBV, STT, MRVL, WIX, GD, DOW, UBER, GRMN, HIG, EVRG, WAT, GLW, MDT, TAL, PDD, EPAM, NLOK, BSX, EDU, JBHT, CTLT, KNX, GPS, WEX, GSX, EFX, CLX, FE, FSLR, LYB, PFPT, STNE, EOG, AMED, BDX, ACGL, PLAN, RL, TRMB, EQT, FNF, SMG, FIVN, EVBG, CHWY, IAA, XP, FCN, MNST, HRC, CXO, GMED, WING, IQ, CGNX, MAS, TXT, GNRC, BF.B, NTAP, TXRH, KDP, NUVA, MSCI, KMX, RGEN, SBNY, CPRI, BERY, BOX, RDFN, LEA, RP, TWOU, DISCA, WW, GLOB, CYBR, SHAK, OLLI, YUMC, DOX, O, SYNH, CAKE, CHH, CNX, HSY, UAA, WAL, ULTA, LOPE, PRLB, CG, IRTC, FFIV, ITT, MKSI, NWL, BPOP, FTNT, GWRE, ARMK, VVV, WTRG, COG, CNMD, EEFT, NDAQ, TRV, THC, ALGT, CFX, MEDP, PAGS, STZ, CPA, NFLX, TECH, GBT, USFD, AVT, BRKR, HUBB, IDA, YUM, CSIQ, SPLK, PING, LNG, EA, RDN, FHB, SFIX, CERN, EME, ESS, THG, HELE, ISRG, LEG, ASGN, KMPR, TNET, OGS, NVRO, EXPO, KBH, PNM, KWR, SSB, ZG, BZUN, NGVT, ZTO, OKTA, UHAL, AN, CHE, CL, KEX, LBTYA, VIVO, TAP, MNRO, PNFP, UBSI, WSM, ZGNX, VRNS, VIRT, APPF, NVT, SMAR, TENB, REAL, MDLA, ADS, CGEN, CR, RE, HMSY, LHX, RLI, ROK, WLK, CMG, MELI, CONE, KPTI, RPD, TXG, AVA, BLDR, NOV, PEGA, TDY, TDS, RGA, POST, TRHC, RVLV, CFR, GNTX, ICUI, ISBC, JBL, MANH, WSO, IRBT, REGI, COUP, CARG, COLD, FTDR, ABM, EAT, COLM, LAD, MAN, MED, PCG, MD, PDCE, SUI, VSH, WPC, VEEV, MYOV, ARVN, DOYU, VRM, ARW, BC, IONS, MTB, NCR, SGMO, SKYW, SPB, CZZ, TREE, GNMK, TSLA, PCRX, VIPS, PANW, QTS, RGNX, SMPL, HUYA, SVMK, FVRR, SDC, VNT, SCCO, EPZM, ALEC, BDN, MAT, NYCB, SBRA, ESI, ESRT, LX,

For the details of TWINBEECH CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twinbeech+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 38,065 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Wayfair Inc (W) - 42,435 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1234.85% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 52,620 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. New Position The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 11,347 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 31,681 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 38,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 52,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $868.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 11,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 31,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 128,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 48,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 1234.85%. The purchase prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.65. The stock is now traded at around $277.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 42,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 1215.95%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $308.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 23,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 175.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 83,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 154.04%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 214,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 689.78%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,164 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 122.58%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 72,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96.

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.56.

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63.