Windacre Partnership Llc Buys SAP SE, Wells Fargo, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Visa Inc, TransDigm Group Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: WFC +3.76% AMZN -0.27% MCO +0.6% SAP -0.89% DFS +2.33% V -0.98%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Windacre Partnership Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SAP SE, Wells Fargo, Amazon.com Inc, Moody's Corporation, sells Discover Financial Services, Visa Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windacre Partnership Llc. As of 2020Q4, Windacre Partnership Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windacre+partnership+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC
  1. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 35,205,300 shares, 19.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  2. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 841,700 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.33%
  3. Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 12,877,900 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
  4. Air Lease Corp (AL) - 10,990,000 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 12,244,100 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.60%
New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)

Windacre Partnership Llc initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63. The stock is now traded at around $130.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 1,817,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Windacre Partnership Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 12,244,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Windacre Partnership Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 83,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Windacre Partnership Llc added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.45. The stock is now traded at around $280.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 819,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Windacre Partnership Llc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Windacre Partnership Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66.



