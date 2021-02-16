Corvex Management LP Buys Alphabet Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Fiserv Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Exelon Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Corvex Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Fiserv Inc, Workday Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Exelon Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Comcast Corp, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corvex Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Corvex Management LP owns 38 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOGL, FISV, WDAY, CCEP, AEO, LSXMK, LSXMA, GPN, RADI, BOAC.U, STPK, FB,

GOOGL, FISV, WDAY, CCEP, AEO, LSXMK, LSXMA, GPN, RADI, BOAC.U, STPK, FB, Added Positions: FE, ATVI, AMZN, JPM, ATUS, DIS, IAC, FIVE, ZEN, FWONK,

FE, ATVI, AMZN, JPM, ATUS, DIS, IAC, FIVE, ZEN, FWONK, Reduced Positions: EXC, CNP, TMUS, EVRG, HUM, NFLX,

EXC, CNP, TMUS, EVRG, HUM, NFLX, Sold Out: BABA, CMCSA, ILMN, ACM, TWTR, NAV, LYV, MSGS, PCG,

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 22,537,696 shares, 25.35% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,650,000 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 3,104,105 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 1,132,636 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.85% FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,352,732 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.98%

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 45,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $274.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 238,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 774,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.61 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,894,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 540,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 179.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 3,352,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,132,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 68.70%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 27,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 366,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $125.35 and $174.98, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59.