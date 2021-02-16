>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Corvex Management LP Buys Alphabet Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Fiserv Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Exelon Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: FE +2.21% ATVI -0.82% AMZN -0.27% JPM +2.41% FIVE +1.36% GOOGL +0.75% FISV +0.19% WDAY -2.31% CCEP +1.67% AEO +2.76% LSX +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Corvex Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Fiserv Inc, Workday Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Exelon Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Comcast Corp, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corvex Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Corvex Management LP owns 38 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corvex Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corvex+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Corvex Management LP
  1. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 22,537,696 shares, 25.35% of the total portfolio.
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,650,000 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 3,104,105 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
  4. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 1,132,636 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.85%
  5. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,352,732 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.98%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 45,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $274.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 238,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 774,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.61 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,894,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 540,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 179.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 3,352,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,132,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 68.70%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 27,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 366,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $125.35 and $174.98, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99.

Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Sold Out: Navistar International Corp (NAV)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Corvex Management LP. Also check out:

1. Corvex Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corvex Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corvex Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corvex Management LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)