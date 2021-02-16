Kayak Investment Partners LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Facebook Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Farfetch, Netflix Inc, Splunk Inc

Investment company Kayak Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Facebook Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Yelp Inc, sells Farfetch, Netflix Inc, Splunk Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kayak Investment Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kayak Investment Partners LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: YELP, OLED, SNOW, ABNB, AI,

YELP, OLED, SNOW, ABNB, AI, Added Positions: DIS, FB, AMD, SMAR, DDOG, MSFT, CRM, BILL, NVDA, DOCU,

DIS, FB, AMD, SMAR, DDOG, MSFT, CRM, BILL, NVDA, DOCU, Reduced Positions: NFLX, UBER, BABA, LYV, NOW, WMG,

NFLX, UBER, BABA, LYV, NOW, WMG, Sold Out: FTCH, SPLK, COUP, DKNG, TWTR, GSKY,

For the details of Kayak Investment Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kayak+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 307,759 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 394,266 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.96% Facebook Inc (FB) - 217,500 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,025 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 232,040 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.34%

Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 581,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $179.43 and $242.17, with an estimated average price of $214.17. The stock is now traded at around $248.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $294.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 37,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 22,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 63.96%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 394,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 80.35%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 217,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 383.94%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 334,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 102.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.93 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 685,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 465,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 202,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $309.67.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $3.46 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.53.