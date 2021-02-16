Tenzing Global Management, LLC Buys Jumia Technologies AG, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, Yelp Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

Investment company Tenzing Global Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Jumia Technologies AG, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, Yelp Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Criteo SA, sells Pinterest Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tenzing Global Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tenzing Global Management, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JMIA, RSVAU, TRIP, BYND,
- Added Positions: YELP, UBER, CRTO, TWOU,
- Reduced Positions: GOGO, SCOR, GSX,
- Sold Out: PINS, IPGP, SEDG, ANET, ROST, DLB, WTRH, HOME,
For the details of Tenzing Global Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenzing+global+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tenzing Global Management, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 27.00% of the total portfolio.
- Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 3,887,500 shares, 17.22% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 900,000 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.13%
- Yelp Inc (YELP) - 1,225,000 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50%
- Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 3,450,000 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVAU)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Yelp Inc (YELP)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Yelp Inc by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Criteo SA (CRTO)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Criteo SA by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $12.41 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in 2U Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 362,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23.Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $168.83 and $225.05, with an estimated average price of $200.75.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81.Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $254.25.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $64.29 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $82.86.
