>
Articles 

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Beyond Meat Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: AMZN -0.27% AAPL -1.61% DIS -0.7% GOOG +0.85% BAC +2.7% BLDP -6.22% FLGT -6.88% SONO +2.04% BABA +1.06% HZNP -3.94% BY -1.59%

Investment company Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Beyond Meat Inc, Target Corp, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crawford+lake+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 264,000 shares, 37.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,200 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,467 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.50%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 131,494 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,347 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 385.01%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 131,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 149,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 177,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $52.1, with an estimated average price of $41.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 59,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 130,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 237.50%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 9,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 385.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 117,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.52.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04.



