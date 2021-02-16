Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Sells Rite Aid Corp, Ally Financial Inc, KLA Corp

Investment company Black Maple Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc III, General Motors Co, sells Rite Aid Corp, Ally Financial Inc, KLA Corp, Western Digital Corp, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Maple Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Black Maple Capital Management LP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Black Maple Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+maple+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 77,000 shares, 29.50% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 42,000 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 42,300 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 20,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 150,000 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.45 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 291,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 146,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 36,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Rite Aid Corp. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $12.9.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.33.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.7.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in LendingClub Corp. The sale prices were between $4.51 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $6.72.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $47.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.04.