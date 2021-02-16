Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC Buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp, Sells RMG Acquisition Corp, Netfin Acquisition Corp, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, Spartan Acquisition Corp II, sells RMG Acquisition Corp, Netfin Acquisition Corp, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp, Monocle Acquisition Corp, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $583 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 2,465,880 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV) - 2,100,350 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,000,418 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU) - 1,820,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Spartan Acquisition Corp II (SPRQ.U) - 1,696,033 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 2,465,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 2,100,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 2,000,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 1,820,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,696,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 1,777,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 263.75%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 987,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 116.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 71.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $34, with an estimated average price of $14.32.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $11.06.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Monocle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $10.1.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.44.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $13.13.