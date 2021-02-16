Northwood Liquid Management Lp Buys Equity Residential, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Sells Vornado Realty Trust, Boyd Gaming Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

Investment company Northwood Liquid Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Equity Residential, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, VEREIT Inc, sells Vornado Realty Trust, Boyd Gaming Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Camden Property Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwood Liquid Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Northwood Liquid Management Lp owns 17 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQR, RHP, VTR, CLI,

EQR, RHP, VTR, CLI, Added Positions: AIRC, MAA, VER, WH, FR, RVI, CLDT, HGV, SNR,

AIRC, MAA, VER, WH, FR, RVI, CLDT, HGV, SNR, Reduced Positions: HST, STAY, GPMT, ROIC,

HST, STAY, GPMT, ROIC, Sold Out: VNO, BYD, CPT, HPP, BECN, PLYA,

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) - 2,417,077 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) - 2,018,889 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.38% Equity Residential (EQR) - 425,674 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. New Position VEREIT Inc (VER) - 624,165 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.58% Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 512,817 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.23%

Northwood Liquid Management Lp initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.33%. The holding were 425,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 155,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 138,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp initiated holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $14.67, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 445,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 131.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 512,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 69.15%. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.44. The stock is now traded at around $138.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 153,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 624,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 319,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 43.97%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 291,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 495,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $30.2 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $36.55.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.86.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.89.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $23.58.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $30.7 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $36.61.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.65.