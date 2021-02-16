Northwood Liquid Management Lp Buys Equity Residential, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Sells Vornado Realty Trust, Boyd Gaming Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

Investment company Northwood Liquid Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Equity Residential, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, VEREIT Inc, sells Vornado Realty Trust, Boyd Gaming Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Camden Property Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwood Liquid Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Northwood Liquid Management Lp owns 17 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EQR, RHP, VTR, CLI,
- Added Positions: AIRC, MAA, VER, WH, FR, RVI, CLDT, HGV, SNR,
- Reduced Positions: HST, STAY, GPMT, ROIC,
- Sold Out: VNO, BYD, CPT, HPP, BECN, PLYA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AIRC. Click here to check it out.
- AIRC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AIRC
- Peter Lynch Chart of AIRC
For the details of NORTHWOOD LIQUID MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwood+liquid+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWOOD LIQUID MANAGEMENT LP
- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) - 2,417,077 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) - 2,018,889 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.38%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 425,674 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 624,165 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.58%
- Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 512,817 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.23%
Northwood Liquid Management Lp initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.33%. The holding were 425,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 155,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 138,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp initiated holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $14.67, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 445,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 131.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 512,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 69.15%. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.44. The stock is now traded at around $138.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 153,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 624,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 319,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 43.97%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 291,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Retail Value Inc (RVI)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp added to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 495,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $30.2 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $36.55.Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.86.Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.89.Sold Out: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $23.58.Sold Out: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $30.7 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $36.61.Sold Out: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Northwood Liquid Management Lp sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHWOOD LIQUID MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. NORTHWOOD LIQUID MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHWOOD LIQUID MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHWOOD LIQUID MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHWOOD LIQUID MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying