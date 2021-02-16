Saya Management Lp Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, NRG Energy Inc

Investment company Saya Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saya Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Saya Management Lp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JCI, HON, TDG, XPO, MPC,

JCI, HON, TDG, XPO, MPC, Added Positions: NVR, MAS,

NVR, MAS, Reduced Positions: NRG, LHX, CCK, LAD, VRT,

NRG, LHX, CCK, LAD, VRT, Sold Out: CP, SWK, APD, DHI,

For the details of SAYA MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saya+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 297,139 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.37% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 1,273,041 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 345,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Masco Corp (MAS) - 288,149 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 82,536 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.99%

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 63,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99. The stock is now traded at around $572.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $120.87, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 89,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 123,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saya Management Lp added to a holding in NVR Inc by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $3899.1 and $4446.88, with an estimated average price of $4156.05. The stock is now traded at around $4650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.86.

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56.

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41.

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85.