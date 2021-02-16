>
Saya Management Lp Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, NRG Energy Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: NVR -1.06% JCI -1.08% HON -0.06% TDG -0.68% XPO +1.15% MPC +3.17% CP +0% SWK -2.23% APD +0.07% DHI -3.68%

Investment company Saya Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saya Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Saya Management Lp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SAYA MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 297,139 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.37%
  2. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 1,273,041 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  3. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 345,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Masco Corp (MAS) - 288,149 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
  5. L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 82,536 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.99%
New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 63,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99. The stock is now traded at around $572.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $120.87, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 89,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 123,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Saya Management Lp added to a holding in NVR Inc by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $3899.1 and $4446.88, with an estimated average price of $4156.05. The stock is now traded at around $4650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.86.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85.



